Millions of Children Unvaccinated Against Deadly Diseases

(Bloomberg) -- The number of children without any vaccinations against common deadly diseases is rising, making it even harder for the world to reach key health targets set for the end of the decade.

The number of “zero-dose” children who haven’t been immunized against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DPT) rose between 2022 and 2023 to reach 14.5 million globally, according to data from the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

This is almost two million more children than before the Covid-19 pandemic, and is currently too high to reach the global target of no more than 6.5 million zero-dose children by 2030, the agencies said. The one exception is the region of the Americas which is ahead of its target trajectory.

More broadly, the number of children who received the required three doses of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine stalled at 84%.

Weak health systems, instability and conflict explain rates for the countries with the lowest immunization coverage. Conflict-ridden Yemen and Sudan both registered coverage of just 57%, while North Korea had the lowest coverage at 41%. India had the highest number of children — 1.6 million — with no immunizations.

Although Africa remains the region with the lowest coverage, it made the most improvement in 2023. Low income countries have also shown modest improvement.

