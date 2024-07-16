Elon Musk Says X Will Be Moving Its Headquarters to Austin

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said that the X social media company, formerly known as Twitter, will be moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Austin.

The billionaire owner of X announced the move in a post on Tuesday, after saying that he would also move SpaceX from California to Starbase in Texas.

Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion and immediately slashed its workforce. More recently, the company started looking to give up a large swath of the office space at its San Francisco headquarters.

On Tuesday, he said “had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.”

