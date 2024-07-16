UnitedHealth Profit Beats Expectations Even as Cost Woes Persist

(Bloomberg) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. reported second-quarter results that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations even as a key measure of the insurer’s medical costs was higher than anticipated.

Adjusted earnings were $6.80 a share, UnitedHealth said Tuesday in a statement, while the company’s medical-loss ratio was higher than analysts expected. The closely watched measure shows how much premium revenue is paid out for medical care, and investors look for a lower number.

The company, which recently sold its business in Brazil, said it intends to sell its remaining operations in South America.

UnitedHealth warned in May that it saw a likely “disturbance” from US Medicaid payment rates that might not keep up with patients’ care expenses. Eligibility requirements for the safety-net program have tightened since the end of the pandemic, allowing states to purge millions of members. Insurers are also facing more restricted reimbursement for their management of Medicare plans that serve millions of older Americans.

Adding to UnitedHealth’s woes was a catastrophic cyberattack earlier this year that compromised data on a vast swath of Americans and bottlenecked claims and payments across the health-care system. The insurer suspended some prior authorization rules while systems were down. The hack amplified the uncertainty around medical expenses, raising scrutiny on UnitedHealth’s results this quarter.

The shares rose 0.9% in trading before US markets opened. They have lost 2.1% since the year began through Monday’s close.

