AS Roma Owner Friedkin Ends Bid to Buy Everton Football Club

(Bloomberg) -- AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin won’t proceed with a plan to buy financially stricken Everton FC, almost a month after entering exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in the Premier League football club.

Everton’s majority shareholder Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd. and The Friedkin Group — which owns Serie A club Roma and AS Cannes in France — both “agree it is in both their interests” for the English club to explore alternative options, according to a statement on Everton’s website on Friday.

A potential deal for the club has been in play since the beginning of June, after owner Farhad Moshiri’s earlier exclusive talks with Miami-based investor 777 Partners LLC collapsed, opening the door to other bidders.

Friedkin Group will remain a lender to Everton, according to the statement.

Read: Everton Enters Exclusive Sale Talks With AS Roma Owner Friedkin

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.