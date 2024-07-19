Hims & Hers Says ‘Voluntarily Cooperating’ With FTC Inquiry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: A view of the hims & hers display during the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation And Pop-up at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

(Bloomberg) -- Hims & Hers Health Inc. is cooperating with an inquiry from the US Federal Trade Commission for more information.

“We support the FTC’s mission to protect customers and we strive to ensure best practices in everything that we do,” a spokesperson said in an email to Bloomberg. “We are voluntarily cooperating in responding to an FTC inquiry for information.”

The company’s stock fell 4.7% on Friday in New York. The shares had gained 129% this year through Thursday’s close. Hims, which provides telehealth services to patients, declined to detail what the probe is about.

Hims’ confirmation came after speculation on social media earlier in the day, including from Spruce Point Capital Management, an investment firm that is short Hims.

