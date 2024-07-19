LCBO, union reach tentative deal to end strike

Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) employees picket in front of a close LCBO store in downtown Ottawa on July 5, 2024.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the union representing 10,000 of its workers have reached a tentative contract deal to end a two-week-old strike.

The LCBO says in a statement that the tentative agreement will end the strike at 12:01 a.m. on Monday if it is ratified.

The LCBO says it is planning to reopen stores on Tuesday.

Workers represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union walked off the job July 5 and negotiations resumed Wednesday morning.

No details were immediately available about the terms of the deal, but OPSEU had said the dispute was largely about Premier Doug Ford’s plan to allow convenience and grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink cocktails.

The LCBO had said that wasn’t a matter for the bargaining table, and had offered increases in wages, benefits and job security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.