China Urges Authorities to Protect Doctors After Fatal Attack

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 12: Two paramilitary policemen guard outside the Great Hall of the People where the Communist Party's 205-member Central Committee gathered for its third annual plenum on November 12, 2013 in Beijing, China. The 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) approved a decision on "major issues concerning comprehensively deepening reforms" at the close of the Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee on Tuesday. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- China’s health regulator urged local authorities to better protect the personal safety of medical staff after a doctor was killed in an attack in the eastern city of Wenzhou.

A cardiovascular internist was attacked by a patient on Friday and passed away the following day, the Chinese Medical Doctor Association said in a statement on its website. No reasons for the attack were disclosed.

“Violent harm inflicted on medical personnel is a serious illegal and criminal act and we strongly condemn it,” the National Health Commission said in a statement posted on its official wechat account on Saturday night. “Local authorities should improve hospital safety prevention systems and effectively implement security measures.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.