China Urges Authorities to Protect Doctors After Fatal Attack

(Bloomberg) -- China’s health regulator urged local authorities to better protect the personal safety of medical staff after a doctor was killed in an attack in the eastern city of Wenzhou.
A cardiovascular internist was attacked by a patient on Friday and passed away the following day, the Chinese Medical Doctor Association said in a statement on its website. No reasons for the attack were disclosed.
“Violent harm inflicted on medical personnel is a serious illegal and criminal act and we strongly condemn it,” the National Health Commission said in a statement posted on its official wechat account on Saturday night. “Local authorities should improve hospital safety prevention systems and effectively implement security measures.”
