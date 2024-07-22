NXP Falls After Posting Weak Sales and Disappointing Outlook

NXP Semiconductors NV shares declined about 8% in extended trading after closing at $283.81 in New York. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- NXP Semiconductors NV slid in late trading after giving revenue and earnings outlooks for the third quarter that disappointed investors.

The Netherlands-based chipmaker predicted revenue will range from $3.15 billion to $3.35 billion in the period ending in September. The midpoint, $3.25 billion, is below analysts’ average estimate of $3.35 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company also projected earnings of $3.21 to $3.63 a share, compared with an average estimate of $3.56 a share.

Semiconductor makers around the world have been struggling in recent quarters to cope with a global inventory glut that has hampered sales. Meanwhile, the European Commission has warned that the region’s chipmakers are at risk of losing substantial market share to China as the Asian nation invests in its own chip-making industry.

Second-quarter revenue dropped 5% to $3.13 billion. Sales at NXP’s largest division, automotive chips, fell 7% from a year earlier, the company said Monday in a statement. NXP’s results may serve as a bellwether for the semiconductor industry as it reported earnings well before other major chipmakers.

“We continue to manage what is in our control enabling NXP to drive resilient profitability and earnings in a challenging demand environment,” Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers said in the statement.

The shares declined about 8% in extended trading after closing at $283.81 in New York. The stock had jumped 24% this year.

