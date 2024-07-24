European Stocks Slip Amid Deluge of Earnings, Focus on Big Tech

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks declined as investors tackled a rush of earnings and weighed the impact of results from US technology megacaps.

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.6% by 8:15 a.m. in London, with an unimpressive start to reports from the “Magnificent Seven” US tech giants weighing on sentiment. Utilities and travel shares outperformed.

European bank stocks were in focus on a busy results day in the sector. Deutsche Bank AG slumped more than 6% after posting its first quarterly loss in four years. BNP Paribas SA slipped even as it posted surging equities trading revenue in the second quarter, pushing it to higher profit. Banco Santander SA climbed and UniCredit SpA dropped after their updates.

Within consumer sectors, LVMH declined as sales growth slowed last quarter because wealthy shoppers reined in spending on pricey Louis Vuitton handbags and Christian Dior couture. Remy Cointreau SA also dropped as sales slumped in the first quarter of its fiscal year over falling demand.

European stocks have been mixed so far in July, with weak Chinese economic data and a selloff in technology stocks offsetting optimism over expected further interest-rate cuts this year. In terms of earnings, less than half of the 17% of MSCI Europe firms to report have beaten estimates, while 35% missed, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“We have been concerned about European stocks for sometime,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets. “They are more cyclical than the rest of the world, and the economic and manufacturing slowdown is biting European stocks particularly hard.” Weak Chinese economic data are also weighing on the shares of regional companies, she said.

Among other individual movers, ASM International NV fell as gloomy sentiment toward tech outweighed news that its orders beat estimates in the second quarter. EasyJet Plc rose as it said airline ticket prices are holding up during the crucial summer period. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc climbed after saying it plans to sell some of its homecare brands and review options for its infant formula business as it seeks to revive growth following a period of poor performance.

