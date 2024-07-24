Musk to Attend Netanyahu Address as Guest of Israeli Leader

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. SpaceX has begun offering Starlink internet in a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Elon Musk announced on his social media site X, just over five months after receiving permission to start services there from the Israeli government.

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has said he will attend Benjamin Netanyahu’s address in the US Capitol on Wednesday as a guest of the Israeli prime minister, said a spokesperson for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The invitation came one day after Musk announced SpaceX has begun offering Starlink internet service in a hospital in the Gaza Strip, just over five months after receiving permission to start services there from the Israeli government.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has had a complicated relationship with Israel. Advertisers on his social media platform X have pulled back to distance themselves from antisemitic comments — some amplified by Musk himself — that eventually led to him visiting a town devastated by the Hamas attacks.

Musk sat down with Netanyahu in September 2023 in a meeting in which he staunchly defended himself against accusations of antisemitism.

That meeting was part of a full day of events centered on artificial intelligence as Netanyahu sought to showcase Israel’s AI potential.

As he departed Tel Aviv, Netanyahu told reporters on the tarmac he was courting Musk to invest in Israel’s AI startups in the coming years.

