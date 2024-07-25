Roche Raises Annual Profit Forecast as New Drugs Buoy Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG raised its 2024 profit forecast as new drugs like Vabysmo for eye disease drove revenue for the latest quarter and first half of the year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the year will increase in a high-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates, the drugmaker said Thursday in a statement. Roche had earlier forecast a mid-single-digit percentage increase.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schinecker has pledged to speed up innovation and cut costs after a series of trial failures in cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. The drugmaker delivered an incremental win last week when its experimental obesity pill showed meaningful weight reduction in a small study.

Along with Vabysmo, Roche’s breast cancer drug Phesgo, multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, blood cancer drug Polivy and spinal muscular atrophy medicine Evrysdi fueled the boost in sales. The five medicines had first-half sales of 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($8.3 billion), an increase of about a third.

