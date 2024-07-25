Veren Inc., formerly Crescent Point Energy, sees profit rise in second quarter

CALGARY — Veren Inc. reported its profit rose in its latest quarter to $261 million from $212.3 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company says its net earnings from operations amounted to 38 cents per share, unchanged from the same quarter last year.

Oil and gas sales totalled $1.14 billion, up from $791.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Veren president and chief executive Craig Bryksa says the company built on momentum in the quarter by delivering “additional efficiencies along with strong and consistent results in our Alberta Montney and Kaybob Duvernay assets.”

In March, the company announced it would undergo a rebrand, combining the Latin word for truth — veritas — and energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.