Jupiter Sees £3.4 Billion of Outflows Tied To Star Manager Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Jupiter Fund Management Plc reported £3.4 billion ($4.4 billion) of net outflows in the first half of the year as it grapples with the departure of one of its star managers.

The asset manager said £3.2 billion of the net outflows were driven by changes to the Value equity team and the management of the Chrysalis Investment Trust, according to a statement Friday. Assets dropped to £51.3 billion from £52.2 billion at the end of 2023.

Jupiter has been battling the general woes plaguing the asset management industry and has faced a long run of client redemptions over the past few years.

Now, the imminent exit of manager Ben Whitmore, who runs several of the firm’s value strategies and about a fifth of its assets, has put it under bigger pressure. He is leaving later in the year to set up his own firm. At the end of last year, two money managers that ran the £800 million Chrysalis investment trust left, taking the fund with them.

Chief Executive Officer Matthew Beesley, who has been trying to turn the firm’s fortunes around and stem client withdrawals, said there were still reasons for optimism. Gross inflows from retail clients rose to £7.5 billion from £5.5 billion in the same period last year.

