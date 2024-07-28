Iran’s Pezeshkian Names Mohammad Reza Aref as Vice President

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, appointed Mohammad Reza Aref, a reformist politician, as his first vice president, according to Iran’s state TV.

Aref, 72, had previously served as a vice president under former reformist President Mohammad Khatami from 2001 to 2005. He was also a candidate in the 2013 presidential election but withdrew in favor of moderate cleric Hassan Rouhani, who went on to win the presidency.

The appointment marks Pezeshkian’s first official act since assuming office, following his confirmation as president by the country’s supreme leader on Sunday.

