European Stocks Gain as Crucial Central Bank Week Kicks Off

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained in early trading as investors braced for a week of much-anticipated central bank meetings and a renewed flood of earnings reports.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4% at 8:07 a.m. in London, with 17 of 20 industry groups in positive territory.

Royal Philips NV surged as much as 9.1% after Dutch medical equipment maker’s order intake gained for the first time in two years, with issues related to its faulty sleep apnea machines receding. Meanwhile, Heineken NV sank 6.3%. The beermaker took a one-time impairment of €874 million for the decline in valuation of its stake in China’s largest brewer.

Last week marked the busiest period for second-quarter earnings reports. Focus this week turns to big technology companies in the US, with Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. set to report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen three weeks in a row amid an underwhelming start to the reporting season.

Investors begin the week desperate for answers about the near-term path for global monetary policy after conflicting signals from key economies upended markets. Central banks are set to meet in Tokyo and Washington on Wednesday and London on Thursday.

“Remarkably, despite the confluence of these potentially market-shifting events, the markets are approaching this juncture with a positive mood - risks rising in the face of a positive sentiment could make of this hot week a difficult sail,” said Florian Ielpo, the head of macro research at Lombard Odier Asset Management.

A busy data week starts slowly Monday with Swedish and Portuguese June retail sales and UK June mortgage approvals. While a report on Wednesday will probably show euro-area inflation at 2.5% for a second month, according to the median forecast of 36 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.