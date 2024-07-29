Morgan Stanley’s Zentner to Lead New Global Investment Team

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley chief US economist Ellen Zentner is leaving her post to lead a newly created team within the bank’s investment wing.

Zentner will lead the new thematic and macro investing team at Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Office starting Aug. 1, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

She will take over as chief economic strategist and global head of thematic and macro investing and will report to Lisa Shalett, the chief investment officer of the bank’s wealth management unit.

Zentner will focus on “publishing thought leadership on major macro and economic themes,” as well as working on advancing thematic research, Shalett said in the memo circulated July 29.

Zentner, who was head of US macroeconomics at Morgan Stanley since 2015, was one of the last remaining female chief US economists on Wall Street. Men primarily hold those positions at the nearly two dozen financial institutions designated by the Federal Reserve as primary dealers — prestigious organizations that help the central bank implement monetary policy.

The memo didn’t say who’d succeed Zentner. She didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

