Biden Adviser Dunn Leaving White House for Democratic Super PAC

(Bloomberg) -- White House aide Anita Dunn is going to advise the main super political action committee supporting Kamala Harris’ campaign, marking the first departure from President Joe Biden’s inner circle since he exited the race.

Dunn will serve as a senior adviser to Future Forward PAC, which has committed to spend at least $300 million on digital and television advertising backing Harris. Future Forward President Chauncey McLean said in a statement they were “thrilled” to have Dunn.

“She’s tough and tested, and her experience and intellect have helped us deliver historic results for the American people. I deeply value her counsel and friendship and I will continue to rely on her partnership and insights as we finish the job over the next six months,” Biden said in a statement about Dunn.

Dunn was one of Biden’s closest political advisers, helping shape his 2020 presidential campaign and then crafting his communications strategy in the White House. The president’s posture toward the media, which included fewer interviews and solo press conferences than many of his modern predecessors, came under fire from critics who said it shielded Biden from public scrutiny. Dunn said in a statement she was “grateful” to have served Biden and Harris.

Her decades-long career in Washington also included stints advising former President Barack Obama, running a high-powered consulting firm and advising Future Forward’s companion organization Future Forward USA Action. The Washington Post reported earlier on Dunn’s move.

