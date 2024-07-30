Match Group to Cut 6% of Staff Amid Activist Turnaround Push

The Tinder application is displayed in the Apple Inc. App Store on an iPhone in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. IAC/InterActiveCorp, parent of Match Group Inc. which operates a number of dating services including Tinder, beat analysts estimates for revenue and profit in the fourth quarter when figured were released on January 31. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Match Group Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to cut 6% of its global staff as it shuts down livestreaming services across some of its dating apps and faces activist pressure to deliver on a turnaround.

The company said the job cuts will result in annual cost savings of about $13 million, while exiting livestreaming business will result in a loss of about $60 million of annual total revenue. In making the decision, the company said the businesses lack scale in a competitive market, require substantial further investment, and that they will deliver margins below its desired level.

Shares of Match were up 9.8% during extended trading in New York.

Wall Street’s reaction distracted from what was an otherwise downcast second-quarter earnings report. Match reported that the number of people who pay for Tinder, its largest dating app, fell 8% to 9.6 million in the second quarter, the company said in a letter to shareholders. Analysts, on average, were expecting 9.55 million Tinder subscribers, according to Bloomberg-compiled estimates. The latest figures mark the company’s seventh straight quarter of declines.

However, during the period the company posted a modest 4% jump in revenue of $864 million, ahead of its own guidance, as it continued to earn more from each paid user in its portfolio of dating apps, which also includes Hinge and Match.com. Hinge in particular was a bright spot, with revenue up 48% from a year earlier and paying users up 24%. The company said in the letter that it plans to establish it as the second-largest dating app globally in the coming years.

Match has faced increased pressure from activist investors to deliver on a turnaround and reverse subscriber losses that have persisted for nearly two years. The company and its dating app peer Bumble Inc. have been contending with a generational shift in dating behavior among younger users as well as inflationary pressures on consumer spending.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that Starboard Value has built a position of more than 6.6% in Match, becoming the third activist investor this year to take a stake in the company after Elliott Investment Management LP and Anson Funds Management LP. Starboard plans to push for a sale of Match if it fails to turn around its operations.

For the third quarter, the company said it expects revenue of $895 million to $905 million. Analysts, on average, estimated $913.8 million. It further cut its full-year outlook of year-over-year total revenue growth to approximately 5% from its previous forecast near the lower end of a 6% to 9% range.

The company said on Tuesday that it plans to hold its first-ever investor day in December to share more about its long-term strategy.

The activists and some analysts are united in their belief that the dating app industry still holds untapped potential, and that Match is well positioned to capture those gains with its large portfolio of apps. They have attributed the payer declines to a lack of product innovation at Tinder, which has had frequent executive changes.

The company said it expects payer decline trends to further improve in the third quarter as it releases more product updates. It said a number of Tinder features are being tested or soon to be piloted, including more ways to use the app with friends. In addition, Tinder will require face photos to help verify the authenticity of profiles and will offer “highly curated recommendations” with the help of AI.

The app recently debuted an AI-powered photo selector feature, which it had been teasing since late last year, to make it easier for new Tinder users to set up their dating profiles.

“We believe Tinder has begun to lay the foundation for a broader transformation to better meet the evolving needs of today’s daters,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Kim said in the letter.

“While Tinder year-over-year payer growth remains challenged, the improved trends reported by management and that we observe in our data do suggest that user experience and brand perception improvements are contributing to sequential payer growth following more than a year of declines,” said Chandler Willison, a research analyst from the analytics firm M Science.

“Given the recent heavy investor attention and activist involvement, these strong results should moderate calls for more drastic business changes,” he added.

