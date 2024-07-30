Pfizer Lifts Outlook as Company Seeks to Rebuild Post-Covid

Pfizers ultra filtration system, which filters material through a bacterial control filter, sits in the GH suite of the Pfizer research and manufacturing site, where new plasmid DNA is made, in Andover, Massachusetts, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Pfizer is uniquely positioned to manufacture the next generation of flu shots. Photographer: Sophie Park/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. raised its profit expectations for the year as it seeks to rebuild credibility with investors after a plunge in Covid-related sales.

The New York-based drugmaker now expects 2024 adjusted earnings between $2.45 per share to $2.65 a share, Pfizer said in a statement Tuesday, 30 cents higher than the midpoint of its prior projection. The company’s second-quarter earnings of 60 cents a share beat analysts’ average estimates of 46 cents a share, while revenue of $13.3 billion was a touch above analysts’ expectations of $13 billion.

The company’s stock rose 1.9% in premarket trading.

Pfizer is working to persuade investors that its pipeline of new drugs can offset the dramatic revenue decline of its Covid vaccine and pill, which led management to cut forecasts more than once. The stock lost more than 40% of its market value last year.

In May, Pfizer embarked on a cost-cutting plan that will save $1.5 billion by the end of 2027. That came on top of a previously disclosed effort to reduce spending by $4 billion through 2024. In the earnings results, management said they were on track to meet those goals.

Pfizer is betting on cancer drugs to return the company to growth, buying the oncology-focused firm Seagen Inc. for $43 billion last year. Revenue from Seagen’s drugs added $845 million in the quarter.

Padcev, a cancer medicine from Seagen, beat expectations with revenue of $394 million. Sales of Vyndaqel, a treatment for a rare cardiovascular disease and one of the company’s biggest drugs, were $1.3 billion, beating estimates.

Pfizer said earlier this month that it’s moving forward with a weight-loss pill that would rival injectable medicines like Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy. Pfizer’s pill is slated to enter mid-stage development this year.

Also earlier this month, Pfizer said long-time Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten will leave the company after assisting in the search for his successor.

(Updates with new information throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.