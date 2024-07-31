CGI sees $440.1M in net earnings in Q3, will pay quarterly dividend

CGI offices are shown in Montreal, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — CGI Inc. recorded net earnings of $440.1 million in its third quarter. The company’s revenue totalled $3.67 billion in the third quarter, up from $3.62 billion a year ago.

Those earnings amounted to $1.94 per basic share, compared with $1.78 a year ago.

CGI also used its results to reveal it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share.

The results and dividend news come a day after a U.S. subsidiary of CGI announced it will acquire tech business Aeyon, which has done artificial intelligence, data management and analytics work for the American government.

CGI Federal Inc. did not release the terms or value of the deal, but says it is expected to close in the fourth quarter of its 2024 fiscal year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.