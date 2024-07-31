Mining firm Cameco reports net earnings of $36 million in Q2

A Cameco employee is shown during a Cameco media tour of the uranium mine in Cigar Lake, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

SASKATOON, Sask. — Cameco Corp. says its second quarter brought net earnings of $36 million, reflecting strength in its uranium business. Revenue totalled $598 million, up from $482 million a year ago.

The results for the period ended June 30 amounted to earnings of eight cents per basic shared compared with three cents a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $598 million, up from $482 million a year ago.

Cameco says the results reflect revenues of $481 million from its uranium business and $118 million stemming from its fuel services.

However, they also include a $47 million net loss for Westinghouse Electric Co., one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses that Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners purchased last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.