Sudanese Leader Survives Drone Attack on Army Camp, Media Say

(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan survived a drone attack on a camp in the country’s east where he was attending a graduation for military students, Arabic-language media reported.

An armed drone struck the location in Sudan’s Red Sea state on Wednesday morning, outlets including Al-Arabiya and Sudan Tribune said.

Burhan is safe and has moved to Port Sudan, where the country’s military-led government is based, Al-Arabiya reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The attack comes as the US urges Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces militia it’s been battling for 15 months to attend peace talks in Switzerland in August. The US estimates some 150,000 people may have been killed in the civil war.

