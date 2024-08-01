Harris VP Search Team Meets Shapiro While Labor Groups Oppose Kelly

(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro met with Kamala Harris’ representatives while some labor groups expressed opposition to Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, as the Democratic candidate’s search for a running mate nears its end.

Shapiro’s meeting Wednesday is part of Harris’ selection process and took place without the vice president, said people familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity. It’s unclear whether the session was held virtually, or who else has held discussions with the vice president’s team. Shapiro, Kelly and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are among the top contenders for the job.

One person familiar with the meeting said it was a routine part of the deliberations and warned against using it to draw conclusions about Harris’ ultimate selection.

Labor groups, meanwhile, have expressed worries about Kelly joining the Democratic ticket, a potential warning sign as Harris looks to harness President Joe Biden’s clout among major unions. Harris on Wednesday received the support of the United Auto Workers, an influential union in battleground Michigan whose endorsement Biden worked hard to secure.

“Kelly cannot possibly be seriously considered for vice president,” said John Samuelsen, head of the Transport Workers Union, who said he relayed his worries to the campaign. “He’s not nearly pro-trade union enough for serious consideration.”

Samuelsen cited Kelly’s prior refusal to endorse legislation that would make it easier for workers to unionize, which is backed by almost all Senate Democrats. Kelly said last week that he would vote for the bill.

Multiple unions have made their concerns about Kelly known to the Harris campaign, according to people familiar with the matter. The Arizona senator has received backing from other corners of the labor movement.

“I respect Senator Kelly and am encouraged by the consideration he is being given by @KamalaHarris campaign,” Jim McLaughlin, president of the Arizona AFL-CIO, wrote on X.

Spokespeople for Harris, Kelly and Shapiro declined to comment.

Harris will make her pick within the next week, and the newly formed duo will kick off a tour of all seven major battleground states on Aug. 6 in Philadelphia. Harris said Tuesday she had not made a selection.

“My advice to the Harris campaign is remember the most important rule of picking vice presidents, which is do no harm,” Jim Messina, who managed Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign and is a possible candidate to join Harris’ team, told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

