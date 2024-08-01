MicroStrategy Posts Loss After Taking Writedown on Bitcoin Cache

A neon Bitcoin cryptocurrency logo at a crypto exchange kiosk in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Bitcoin extended a retreat from its latest record high amid an intensifying debate about whether the bull run in cryptocurrencies is evidence of speculative froth in global markets. Photographer: Damian Lemanski/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. registered a second consecutive quarterly loss after taking an impairment charge against the value of its roughly $14.5 billion in Bitcoin holdings.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company reported second-quarter revenue from its software business of $111.4 million, while analysts expected sales of $119.3 million. The company’s net loss came at $102.6 million or $5.74 a share, compared to a net income of $22.2 million or $1.52, in the second quarter of 2023. The company uses income from its software business to support Bitcoin purchases.

MicroStrategy posted impairment losses from digital assets of $180.1 million in the quarter, compared to $24.1 million during the same quarter last year. The company bought 12,222 Bitcoins in the quarter, bringing its total holdings to 226,500 Bitcoin.

In 2020, MicroStrategy became the first public company to buy Bitcoin as a capital allocation strategy, with co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor citing the need to hedge against inflation. While Saylor has won the admiration of digital-asset proponents, few US public company besides Tesla Inc. and a handful of crypto-related firms have decided to hold the volatile cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

MicroStrategy’s shares have appreciated 140% so far this year, were little changed in after-hours trading.

