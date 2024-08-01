Montenegro Court Paves Way for Do Kwon’s Extradition to S. Korea

(Bloomberg) -- The Montenegro Appellate Court upheld a ruling that Terraform Labs Pte. co-founder Do Kwon should be sent to his native South Korea, rejecting a push to instead send him to the US.

The ruling on Thursday is the latest in a series of decisions in Montenegro, which has been facing dueling demands for the extradition of the disgraced former crypto mogul from both the US and South Korea.

The Podgorica-based court said there was no appeal against the decision, according to a statement on its website on Thursday. The decision also upheld a fast-track extradition procedure previously issued by another court in Montenegro.

In a response to Bloomberg after the decision, Do Kwon’s lawyer Goran Rodic said Montenegro will arrange the extradition with assistance from Interpol, expressing hope it will happen “as soon as possible.”

