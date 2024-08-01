Company News

TC Energy reports $963 million profit for Q2

By The Canadian Press
Stephen Ellis, equity strategist at Morningstar Research Services, joins BNN Bloomberg to talk TC Energy and the outlook on the energy sector.

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it had a net income of $963 million in the second quarter, up from $250 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings came in at $978 million, down slightly from $981 million for the same quarter last year.

The increase in earnings was due in part to a significant loss on its Canadian natural gas pipeline segment last year.

Revenues were $4.09 billion, up from $3.83 billion for the same quarter last year.

The company declared a dividend of 96 cents per common share, up from the 93 cents it declared last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

