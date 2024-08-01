TC Energy reports $963 million profit for Q2

Stephen Ellis, equity strategist at Morningstar Research Services, joins BNN Bloomberg to talk TC Energy and the outlook on the energy sector.

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it had a net income of $963 million in the second quarter, up from $250 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $978 million, down slightly from $981 million for the same quarter last year.

The increase in earnings was due in part to a significant loss on its Canadian natural gas pipeline segment last year.

Revenues were $4.09 billion, up from $3.83 billion for the same quarter last year.

The company declared a dividend of 96 cents per common share, up from the 93 cents it declared last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.