TC Energy reports $963 million profit for Q2

CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. says it had a net income of $963 million in the second quarter, up from $250 million in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted earnings came in at $978 million, down slightly from $981 million for the same quarter last year.
The increase in earnings was due in part to a significant loss on its Canadian natural gas pipeline segment last year.
Adjusted earnings came in at $978 million, down slightly from $981 million for the same quarter last year.
Revenues were $4.09 billion, up from $3.83 billion for the same quarter last year.
The company declared a dividend of 96 cents per common share, up from the 93 cents it declared last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.