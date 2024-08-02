Magna International sees Q2 net income hit US$328 million

A Magna International plant in Meerane, eastern Germany, pictured in 2013.

AURORA, ONTARIO — Magna International Inc. says its second-quarter profit tumbled from a year ago to US$328 million. The company’s second-quarter sales totalled US$10.96 billion, making them almost unchanged from a year ago, when they amounted to US$10.98 billion.

The results for the period ended June 30 amounted to US$1.09 per diluted share compared with US$1.18 a year ago.

The company expects to close out the year with between US$42.5 billion and US$44.1 billion in sales.

Its 2026 outlook expects sales between US$44 billion and US$46.5 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.