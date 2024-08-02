Millicom Gets Raised Offer From Niel After Rejecting Initial Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Xavier Niel raised a bid for shares of Millicom International Cellular SA, valuing the Latin American carrier at about $4.4 billion, after the company rejected his previous offer.

Niel’s Atlas Investissement is now offering $25.75 a share in cash, up from a previous offer of $24 a share, it said in a statement Friday. The new offer comes after Millicom’s independent board committee last month rejected the initial bid from Atlas, which in turn responded by saying there were no new arguments for a higher price.

Millicom, which is headquartered in Luxembourg and provides fixed and mobile telecom services under the Tigo brand to more than 50 million subscribers in Latin America, was in talks last year on a possible sale to Apollo Global Management Inc. and Claure Group. Niel took a stake in the company amid those discussions, and his investment company is Millicom’s top shareholder, owning 29% of shares outstanding in the company.

Atlas has said it wants to expand the reach and capacity of Millicom’s networks and distribution capabilities to grow its customer base.

A representative for Millicom didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

