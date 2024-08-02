Paramount Global Gains Edge in Fight Over Skydance Buyout Files

The Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, US on Monday, April 29, 2024. The Redstone family and independent film producer David Ellison have both offered concessions to make a possible change in control at Paramount Global more appealing to the company's other investors, according to a person familiar with the talks. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global is poised to defeat a demand to turn over internal files to a pension fund that’s raising questions about its $2.4 billion acquisition by Skydance Media that shifts control of the storied Hollywood studio to producer David Ellison.

The Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island, which owns Paramount shares, wants to know whether Paramount’s controlling shareholder Shari Redstone could have cut a better deal for minority investors. The fund also seeks assurances that Paramount directors got the best price for the owner of CBS, MTV and other TV channels from Ellison, who is the son of Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison.

In a preliminary ruling following a hearing, Delaware Chancery Court Magistrate Selena Molina concluded Friday that the pension fund hasn’t shown it has a legitimate purpose for inspecting the Skydance files and that Paramount Global wrongfully withheld them. The buyout calls for Redstone to sell her family’s National Amusements firm — which controls about 77% of Paramount’s voting stock — to Skydance.

Molina’s recommendation is subject to review by a chancery court judge, who will issue a final order.

The case is State of Rhode Island Office of the Treasurer v. Paramount Global, 2024-0457, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

