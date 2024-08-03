Abrdn CFO Jason Windsor is Favorite to Replace Bird as CEO: FT

The abrdn Plc office at George Street in Edinburgh, U.K. on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Abrdn is in talks to purchase investment platform Interactive Investor Ltd., according to a statement from the money manager. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Abrdn Plc interim chief executive officer Jason Windsor is the favored candidate to take the role permanently, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the process.

Windsor arrived at Abrdn as chief financial officer in October, and took over the top job temporarily after Stephen Bird stood down by mutual agreement with the board after a turbulent three-and-a-half years.

A formal announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, the FT reported. A spokesman for Abrdn said no decision has been made.

Bird’s tenure was marked with controversy from the outset when early on he slashed staff bonuses. He also made several rounds of job and cost cuts, while overseeing a tumbling stock price and much-ridiculed rebrand.

Windsor has a City of London career spanning more than three decades, including as group CFO and various positions at insurer Aviva Plc and 15 years as a Morgan Stanley investment banker. Before joining Abrdn he was CFO at homebuilder Persimmon Plc.

