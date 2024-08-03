Suicide Bombing in Somalia Kills 32 at Popular Beach Hotel

(Bloomberg) -- At least 32 people were killed and more than 60 injured by a suicide bomb detonated at a popular beach hotel in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu on Friday night, police said.

The attack was claimed by al-Shabab, an affiliate of Al Qaida that operates in East Africa and has waged an insurgency against Somalia’s government for over a decade.

The Associated Press reported that an attacker was seen wearing an explosives-laden vest moments before the man blew himself up next to the hotel.

Police said there were six attackers in all, including the bomber and gunmen, who were successfully “neutralized” after engaging in skirmishes.

Ahmed Hashi, a police officer at the scene at Lido Beach, told Bloomberg News on Saturday that a car on site “contains one of the most powerful explosives ever.” The area remains cordoned off.

The beach area has been targeted by al-Shabab-linked militants in the past, including in 2023, when several people were killed after an hours-long siege.

Separately, at least seven people were killed when a minibus was hit by a roadside bomb in the Shabelle region near Mogadishu on Saturday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.