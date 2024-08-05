BioNTech’s Loss Is Wider Than Expected as Vaccine Sales Hurt

(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE posted a quarterly loss that was wider than analysts foresaw amid low demand for Covid-19 vaccines and increased spending on developing new products.
Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech’s second-quarter loss was €3.36 ($3.68) a diluted share, according to a statement Monday, while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a €2.01 per share loss. Sales of €128.7 million also missed analysts’ expectations.
The US depositary receipts fell as much as 4.1% before US markets opened amid widespread losses in global trading. They lost 22% this year through Friday’s close.
Lower sales of Covid-19 shots, BioNTech’s main revenue driver, have weighed on performance. The company has attributed some of this to seasonal demand skewing to the later months of the year, when around 90% of total annual revenues are expected.
After gaining prominence for its Covid vaccines during the pandemic, BioNTech is shifting focus, with several cancer treatments expected to launch in 2026. A recent success was the positive result from a mid-stage trial for a candidate to fight advanced melanoma. About 90% of research and development spending in the quarter was unrelated to Covid, according to the statement.
The vaccine maker has partnered with Pfizer Inc. to develop a two-in-one shot against Covid and the flu. The timing of preliminary final-stage data is key as vaccine rival Moderna Inc. is likely to file for approval of a similar product in the second half of the year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.