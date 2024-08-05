BioNTech’s Loss Is Wider Than Expected as Vaccine Sales Hurt

A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday, July 9, 2021. Lebanon's central bank has been effectively subsidizing fuel, medicine and food items through preferential exchange rates, but is fast running out of funds in the absence of a functioning government and a plan to stabilize the economy. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE posted a quarterly loss that was wider than analysts foresaw amid low demand for Covid-19 vaccines and increased spending on developing new products.

Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech’s second-quarter loss was €3.36 ($3.68) a diluted share, according to a statement Monday, while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a €2.01 per share loss. Sales of €128.7 million also missed analysts’ expectations.

The US depositary receipts fell as much as 4.1% before US markets opened amid widespread losses in global trading. They lost 22% this year through Friday’s close.

Lower sales of Covid-19 shots, BioNTech’s main revenue driver, have weighed on performance. The company has attributed some of this to seasonal demand skewing to the later months of the year, when around 90% of total annual revenues are expected.

After gaining prominence for its Covid vaccines during the pandemic, BioNTech is shifting focus, with several cancer treatments expected to launch in 2026. A recent success was the positive result from a mid-stage trial for a candidate to fight advanced melanoma. About 90% of research and development spending in the quarter was unrelated to Covid, according to the statement.

The vaccine maker has partnered with Pfizer Inc. to develop a two-in-one shot against Covid and the flu. The timing of preliminary final-stage data is key as vaccine rival Moderna Inc. is likely to file for approval of a similar product in the second half of the year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.