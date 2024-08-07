JPMorgan boosts U.S. recession chance to 35% by end of this year

Pedestrians on Market Street in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Elon Musk's X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, will close its San Francisco office, ending the company's presence in the city where it was founded in 2006.

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. now sees a 35 per cent chance that the US economy tips into a recession by the end of this year, up from 25 per cent as of the start of last month.

U.S. news “hints at a sharper-than-expected weakening in labor demand and early signs of labor shedding,” JPMorgan economists led by Bruce Kasman wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. The team kept the odds of a recession by the second half of 2025 at 45 per cent.

“This modest increase in our assessment of recession risk contrasts with a more substantial reassessment we are making to the interest rate outlook,” Kasman and his colleagues wrote. JPMorgan now sees just a 30 per cent chance of the Federal Reserve and its peers keeping interest rates “high-for-long,” compared with a 50-50 assessment as recently as two months back.

With US inflation pressures coming down, JPMorgan sees the Fed cutting rates by half a percentage point in September and November.

The bank’s new calculation for recession risks follows a similar step by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which now sees a 25 per cent probability of a recession in the next year.

Realization of a “U.S./global recession” would “almost certainly produce a sharp and immediate easing” by central banks, the JPMorgan economists also wrote.

