JPMorgan boosts U.S. recession chance to 35% by end of this year

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. now sees a 35 per cent chance that the US economy tips into a recession by the end of this year, up from 25 per cent as of the start of last month.
U.S. news “hints at a sharper-than-expected weakening in labor demand and early signs of labor shedding,” JPMorgan economists led by Bruce Kasman wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. The team kept the odds of a recession by the second half of 2025 at 45 per cent.
“This modest increase in our assessment of recession risk contrasts with a more substantial reassessment we are making to the interest rate outlook,” Kasman and his colleagues wrote. JPMorgan now sees just a 30 per cent chance of the Federal Reserve and its peers keeping interest rates “high-for-long,” compared with a 50-50 assessment as recently as two months back.
With US inflation pressures coming down, JPMorgan sees the Fed cutting rates by half a percentage point in September and November.
The bank’s new calculation for recession risks follows a similar step by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which now sees a 25 per cent probability of a recession in the next year.
Realization of a “U.S./global recession” would “almost certainly produce a sharp and immediate easing” by central banks, the JPMorgan economists also wrote.
