Citadel Helps the Pandas, Larry Ellison’s Resort

Visitors are reflected on glass as they view Xin Bao at the San Diego Zoo on Aug. 7. Photographer: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Louise Moon on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to social-media posts from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Citadel Executives Donate to Zoo

Top executives from Citadel lent a hand in giving giant pandas Xin Bao and Yun Chuan a home in San Diego— the first to be loaned to the US by China in 21 years. Ken Griffin, chief executive officer of Citadel, and Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities, were lead donors to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance to help prepare for the bears’ arrival, in a restart of so-called panda diplomacy between the two nations.

Larry Ellison Adds to Florida Portfolio

Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison is buying the luxury Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa hotel in Florida for an undisclosed sum. The property, which dates back to 1950s, has long been a retreat for prominent families including the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers. It is in the same area where Ellison paid $173 million for a 16-acre oceanfront compound two years ago - the highest residential sale price in Floria’s history.

Chi Chi Rodriguez Dies

Golf legend Chi Chi Rodriguez, who won eight PGA tour tournaments and two senior majors, died at 88, the New York Times reported. His death was announced by Carmelo Javier Ríos Santiago, a member of the Puerto Rican Senate, and the PGA Tour, although no cause of death was given.

US Men’s Basketball in Olympic Final

The US men’s basketball team will play against France in the Olympic final on Saturday after a tight game against Serbia on Thursday. After falling into a 17-point hole in the first half, the US battled back and won 95-91 led by Stephen Curry, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Talking of the Olympics, American sprinter Noah Lyles, who competed with Covid, finished third in the 200m final. The US still leads in gold medals, with 30 to China’s 29. Check out Bloomberg’s medal count tracker.

