Zelenskiy Says Russian Strike Kills Four in Eastern Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at least four people were killed in a Russian strike on a supermarket and a post office in the eastern Donetsk region.

At least another 24 people were wounded in the attack on Friday in the town of Kostyantynivka, the Ukrainian leader said on social media platform X. Rescue efforts are continuing.

A branch of Nova Poshta, Ukraine’s largest private postal service, was located on the same premises, the company said on Facebook.

