Czech Inflation Quickens as Central Bank Flags Cautious Easing

(Bloomberg) -- Czech inflation unexpectedly accelerated in July, adding to signals for the central bank to exercise caution with further monetary-policy easing.

Consumer prices rose 2.2% from a year earlier, compared with 2% in the previous month, the statistics office said Monday. The reading was above the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and the Czech National Bank’s forecast for the month, which were both for a 2% increase.

Policymakers in Prague are weighing a sluggish economic recovery - with household spending barely countering a decline in industrial output - against rising costs for services and a recovery in the housing market.

Earlier this month, the central bank cut the benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point, after four consecutive half-point reductions, citing lingering inflation risks and a weakening koruna as reasons for a cautious approach.

With the overall price growth recently suppressed by lower costs of volatile items such as food and fuels, the central bank is closely watching core inflation that shows the underlying domestic demand-driven pressures. The bank will publish this price gauge later on Monday.

Minutes from the bank’s Aug. 1 rate meeting cited Governor Ales Michl as saying that it’s necessary “to persist with tight monetary policy until the core component of inflation was fully under control.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.