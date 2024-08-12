Drahi’s BT Exit Follows $1.3 Billion Drop in Stake’s Value

(Bloomberg) -- Patrick Drahi is bailing out of his investment in UK telecom company BT Group Plc after his stake declined in value by about £990.9 million pounds ($1.26 billion), according to calculations by Bloomberg News.

Drahi’s Altice UK acquired about 2.44 billion shares of the British company between June 2021 and May 2023, according to three stock exchange filings.

The stock was valued at about £4.17 billion pounds based on the closing prices on the date of the dealings. As of Friday’s close, the holding was worth £3.18 billion.

Read: India’s Bharti Swoops In to Buy 24.5% of BT From Troubled Altice

BT shares have slumped as the group faced heavy competition from smaller fiber-network builders such as CityFibre Ltd. BT’s network division, Openreach, lost almost 200,000 broadband lines in the quarter ending June as the pace of declines picked up.

Still, the stock has risen about 36% from an April low after BT raised its dividend, ending a period of uncertainty after Allison Kirkby replaced Philip Jansen as chief executive officer.

To be sure, BT has also declared a total of 23.4 pence a share in dividends during Altice’s time as an investor, softening the blow of the decline in stake value.

The shares rose 6.6%% to 139.15 pence at 12:13 p.m. Altice UK has been contacted for comment.

--With assistance from Henry Ren.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.