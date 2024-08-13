EQT Nears Deal to Acquire Majority Stake in AMCS, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- EQT AB is nearing a deal to acquire a majority stake in AMCS, a software provider focused on waste management and recycling, according to people familiar with the matter.

AMCS’s co-founder, management and its investors including Insight Partners and Clearlake Capital will likely retain minority stakes, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, the people said.

While discussions are advanced, they could still be delayed, the people said. A representative for EQT declined to comment. Representatives for AMCS and the investors weren’t immediately available for comment.

AMCS was founded in 2003 and is based in Ireland. It has more than 1,300 employees across Europe, North America and Australasia.

