InfraVia Weighing Sale of €1 Billion Swiss Data Center Operator

(Bloomberg) -- French private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners is considering a sale of Swiss data center operator Green, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

InfraVia is working with advisers on the potential divestment, which could value the company at about €1 billion ($1.1 billion), said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are at an early stage and InfraVia could decide against a sale, said the people. A spokesman for InfraVia declined to comment. A representative for Green didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Green currently operates data centers at four locations in Switzerland, its website shows. InfraVia bought the data center provider from Altice NV in a transaction that valued the business at an enterprise value of about 214 million Swiss francs ($248 million) in 2018, according to a statement at the time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.