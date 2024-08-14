SEC Fines Firms $393 Million in Latest WhatsApp Probe Fallout

The Facebook Inc. WhatsApp logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Signal and Telegram, two private messenger apps, saw downloads and user sign-ups soar during the extended downtime of Facebook Inc.s network of apps and services. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Twenty-six financial firms agreed to pay about $393 million in total fines after the US Securities and Exchange Commission said they failed to keep their employees’ electronic communications, the latest fallout from the regulator’s so-called WhatsApp investigations.

The SEC said that Ameriprise Financial Inc., Edward D. Jones & Co., LPL Financial Holdings Inc., Raymond James Financial Inc. will pay $50 million each to settle cases with the agency. Royal Bank of Canada will pay $45 million. Toronto-Dominion Bank, Truist Financial Corp. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. units also agreed to pay penalties, the SEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As today’s enforcement actions against more than two dozen firms reflect, we remain committed to ensuring compliance with the books and records requirements of the federal securities laws, which are essential to investor protection and well-functioning markets,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said in a statement.

Wednesday’s penalties add to the billions that big banks previously agreed to pay the SEC and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission to settle similar investigations into use of text messages on personal phones and WhatsApp. Financial firms are required to monitor and save communications involving their business to head off potential misconduct.

