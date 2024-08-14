Trump Hush-Money Judge Rejects Third Request to Step Down

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump lost another bid to get the New York judge presiding over his hush-money case to step aside, just weeks before the former president faces sentencing on 34 felony charges.

After he was convicted, Trump asked state justice Juan Merchan to recuse himself for a third time, arguing the judge has a conflict of interest because his daughter partly owns a digital marketing and fundraising firm that worked on Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2019 bid for president. Merchan had previously rejected the former president’s arguments on similar claims and a Manhattan interim appeals court upheld the rulings.

“This court now reiterates for the third time, that which should already be clear — innuendo and mischaracterizations do not a conflict create,” the judge wrote in a ruling dated Tuesday. “Recusal is therefore not necessary, much less required.”

