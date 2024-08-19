Cogeco signs pair of agreements to advance plans to offer wireless services

Frédéric Perron, president and CEO of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's Q3 results and their path forward.

MONTREAL — Cogeco Inc. says it has signed partnership agreements with both a national wireless network operator and Eastlink as part of its plan to develop its wireless service in Canada.

The company called the agreements an important milestone in its plan to offer wireless services to more than 4.2 million Canadians residing within its cable footprint in Ontario and Quebec.

Cogeco says it has signed a five-year mobile virtual network operator agreement with a national wireless network operator giving it access to its wireless network.

The company also says it has signed a five-year deal with Eastlink for its wireless technology platforms.

Cogeco says it will now be able to offer a full set of telecommunication services to its customers in the markets where it already operates a wireline network.

It says it will provide further details and expected rollout timelines in the future.

