Microchip Technology Says a Cyber Breach Has Slowed Operations

(Bloomberg) -- Microchip Technology Inc. said that its servers were breached by “an unauthorized party,” forcing the chipmaker to shut down some of its systems and scale back operations.

The company, which supplies chips to the US defense industry, detected suspicious activity involving its information technology systems on Aug. 17, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company determined two days later that “certain servers and some business operations” had been breached.

“The company promptly took additional steps to address the incident, including isolating the affected systems, shutting down certain systems, and launching an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity advisers,” Microchip said in the filing.

That has caused its operations to run at “less than normal levels,” affecting its ability to fill orders, the Chandler, Arizona-based chipmaker said.

“The company is working diligently to bring the affected portions of its IT systems back online, restore normal business operations and mitigate the impact of the incident,” Microchip said. “As the company’s investigation is ongoing, the full scope, nature and impact of the incident are not yet known.”

The chipmaker also said it wasn’t yet sure whether the incident would materially affect its finances or results. The company was awarded money from the US Chips and Science Act earlier this year to help boost the output of semiconductors used in everything from cars to weapons systems.

