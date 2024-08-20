Shin Kong Shares Surge in Taiwan on Reports It Will Be Acquired

(Bloomberg) -- Shin Kong Financial Holding Co.’s shares jumped 6.3% on Tuesday after local media reported that the Taiwanese conglomerate, which has insurance, brokerage and underwriting businesses, was close to being acquired by a larger financial firm.

The Economic Daily News reported that CTBC Financial Holding Co. will hold an extra board meeting Tuesday to discuss a merger plan with Shin Kong Financial. CTBC outbid Taishin Financial Holding Co., which was also reportedly looking to acquire Shin Kong, according to the Taipei-based newspaper.

Representatives for Shin Kong and Taishan declined to comment on the reports. CTBC’s spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to respond to questions.

Shin Kong has in recent years faced a series of crises. In 2020, the firm was fined NT$27.6 million ($860,000) for poor internal controls, with Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission suspending its founder and then Chairman Wu Tung-chin from leading the company. He eventually stepped down, handing over the reins of the firm to his daughter Wu Hsin-ying.

A deal for Shin Kong would be the first sale of a financial holding company in Taiwan since Fubon Financial Holding Co. acquired Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. back in 2022. Citigroup Inc. in 2023 also sold its banking business in Taiwan to DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

CTBC Financial is Taiwan’s third largest financial holding company by assets, according data compiled by Bloomberg. Taishin Financial and Shin Kong ranked 13th and 16th.

