Bavarian to Reach Top End of Guidance After European Mpox Order

(Bloomberg) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S, the Danish supplier of a key vaccine against mpox, will attain the top end of its full-year guidance after firming up an order for the jabs from Europe.

The contract for 440,000 doses of the smallpox/mpox vaccine from an undisclosed European country will bring revenue to about 5.3 billion Danish kroner ($790 million) this year and generate 1.35 billion kroner in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The order was anticipated and won’t impact its remaining vaccine capacity for the year, the company said.

Bavarian’s mpox vaccine is the only inoculation for the deadly virus approved by both US and European Union regulators. It was developed after the 9/11 attacks, when the US decided to stock up on vaccines for smallpox as part of its anti-terrorism program. Bavarian’s vaccine was approved for mpox in the US in 2019 and in Europe in 2022. The company now wants to extend formal approval to include adolescents and plans to study efficacy in kids.

Bavarian Nordic shares have climbed more than 30% since the start of the month. The company is scheduled to report results for the half-year on Thursday.

