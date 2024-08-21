Moscow Says 10 Drones Downed in One of Capital’s Largest Attacks

(Bloomberg) -- Russian air defenses shot down 10 drones approaching Moscow in what Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called one of the largest attacks on the capital since the beginning of the war on Ukraine.

“The layered defense of Moscow against enemy UAVs made it possible to successfully repel all attacks,” Sobyanin said in a Telegram post early Wednesday.

Moscow was regularly the target of drone attacks last summer. Strikes against Russia’s largest city with the unmanned aerial vehicles have been far less frequent this year as Ukrainian forces have focused on hitting military airfields and energy sector installations in border regions.

In total, 45 drones were shot down overnight in various regions of Russia, the Defense Ministry said. Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev reported that air defenses intercepted a missile in the western part of the region.

