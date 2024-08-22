CME, S&P Explore Sale of Post-Trade Joint Venture OSTTRA

(Bloomberg) -- CME Group Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are weighing a sale of a joint venture offering post-trade services in the foreign exchange and derivatives markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are working with financial advisers to seek buyers for the JV called OSTTRA, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The unit may be valued at $2 billion to $4 billion, including debt, depending on how a deal is structured, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a transaction, the people said. Representatives for S&P and CME declined to comment.

CME and IHS Markit set up London-based OSTTRA in 2021, with CME contributing its Traiana, TriOptima, and Reset businesses to the JV, while IHS contributed MarkitSERV, according to a statement at the time. S&P bought IHS in 2022.

Post-trade services smooth the clearing, settlement and reporting of a range of financial securities, once they change hands in a trade.

OSTTRA specializes in over-the-counter markets, where traders buy and sell away from a central exchange. It offers a range of services to OTC participants, including collateral management and trade matching and confirmation, helping to reduce counterparty and settlement risks.

