FDA Approves Updated Pfizer, Moderna Covid Shots as Cases Rise

(Bloomberg) -- US regulators approved updated versions of the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. as infections climb across the country.

The vaccines, which will target the currently circulating variant called KP.2, were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use by people 12 years old and up. The vaccines also have emergency authorization for use in children 6 months through 11 years old.

Concerns about Covid transmission are rising as traces of the virus appear increasingly in wastewater, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While those samples don’t equate to infection numbers, the higher concentrations indicate that cases are likely increasing.

The CDC describes viral activity levels across the country as “very high,” though hospitalizations remain low as cases caused by the new variant have been relatively mild in general.

Before shots can go into arms, the CDC must make an official recommendation. Last flu season, the CDC found that less than a quarter of US adults received the updated Covid vaccines.

