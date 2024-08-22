Intel Director Lip-Bu Tan Leaving Board of Ailing Chipmaker

Lip-Bu Tan is departing Intels board after less than two years.

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. director Lip-Bu Tan, a semiconductor industry veteran brought in two years ago to help with the chipmaker’s comeback effort, is stepping down from the board, according to people familiar with the situation.

Tan, a former chief executive officer of Cadence Design Systems Inc. who also runs an investment firm, was elected to the board in September 2022. He also was appointed to Intel’s mergers and acquisitions committee.

A representative of Santa Clara, California-based Intel declined to comment. Tan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move follows a disastrous quarterly report earlier this month, which sent Intel shares on their worst rout in decades. The once-dominant chipmaker gave a dour forecast, suspended its longstanding dividend and announced plans to slash more than 15% of its workers.

CEO Pat Gelsinger has been trying to restore Intel’s standing in the chip industry by pouring money into new factories and technologies, but rivals like Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. have only made further gains.

When Tan joined the board, he praised Gelsinger’s bold leadership and said the company was “undergoing a massive transformation to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead.”

More recently, Intel has been focused on making cutbacks. In addition to efforts to pare jobs and expenses, the chipmaker scrapped plans for its annual Innovation event. It also recently sold its stake in chip technology creator Arm Holdings Plc.

