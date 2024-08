Mark Schneider, chief executive officer of Nestle SA, during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, UK, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Schneider said he expects mid-to-high single digit growth in Nestle's vitamins business.

(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider stepped down after eight years at the helm, to be replaced by Laurent Freixe.

Freixe is currently executive vice president and CEO for the Latin American region. He’ll take over as of Sept. 1, the consumer goods company said in a statement Thursday.

